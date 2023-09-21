Saraya is still your AEW Women’s Champion.

The champ defeated Toni Storm at this evening’s Dynamite Grand Slam in New York, where she picked up the victory after hitting the Knight Cap from the second rope. This marks her first successful defense since winning the title at All In from Wembley.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Toni Storm hit Saraya with a vicious pair of DDTs but Saraya somehow manages to kick out! Watch #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam LIVE ON TBS!@Saraya | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/WZunzstW70 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2023

And now Toni Storm kicks out of the Knight Cap, sending NYC into a frenzy! Watch #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam LIVE ON TBS!@Saraya | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/HrisyNtBbN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2023

