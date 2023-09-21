AEW has announced several new matchups for this Friday’s edition of Rampage Grand Slam, which will be partially taped immediately following this evening’s Dynamite Grand Slam from New York. Early spoilers for the show can be found here. Check out the updated lineup below.

AEW Trios Championship Match:

The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (c) vs. The Dark Order

ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship Match:

Hung Bucks (Adam Page & Young Bucks) vs. Mogul Embassy (Gates of Agony & Brian Cage)

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

Orange Cassidy, HOOK & Kris Statlander vs. Cool Hand Ang, Daddy Magic & Anna Jay

Mike Santana in action

Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) winners face Better Than You Bay Bay at AEW WrestleDream