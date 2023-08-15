Some big names in the pro-wrestling industry will be in attendance for the New York Comic-Con.

Appearing at the event, which takes place this October, will be several stars from AEW. This includes Sting, Jamie Hayter, and AEW World Champion MJF. Also announced is Mercedes Varnado, better known as Mercedes Moné and formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE.

Acclaimed film director John Carpenter will also be attending the event. Wrestling fans may know Carpenter for directing the classic film They Live, which starred the legendary Roddy Roddy Piper.

Tickets for NYCC went on sale at the end of May.

