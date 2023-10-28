One of MLW’s biggest stars has asked for their release.

According to Fightful Select, Alexander Hammerstone has requested his release from the company, but it doesn’t seem like he’ll be let go that easily. The report states that MLW has denied the request as Hammerstone’s contract is set to go until 2025. It is noted that the relationship between Hammerstone and MLW is now “frayed.”

Hammerstone reportedly lost some motivation during his MLW run after losing the world title to Alex Kane earlier this year. He held the title for over two years. As for Hammerstone’s current status, he is not booked for any upcoming shows despite MLW building around him and wanting to continue to invest in one of its top acts. Fightful adds that Hammerstone has not been told about his release being denied.

