Kenny Omega is ready to add to his prestigious legacy in professional wrestling.

The Cleaner spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up his AEW world title showdown with MJF on this evening’s edition of Collision in Connecticut. If MJF managed to retain he will surpass Omega’s reign of 346 days, which will become the longest single-reign in AEW history.

Omega openly acknowledges this in his interview, stating that he hopes to protect his record and become a two-time world champion.

I have the chance to accomplish something very meaningful in this match. Protect my record and become a two-time AEW champion.

He later reiterates that to become the greatest world champion in AEW history he will need to have multiple runs.

This is a chance to add to my legacy. It’s my destiny to be remembered as the greatest champion AEW ever had. To do that, I need multiple runs.

Omega believes that being AEW world champion is the pinnacle of what the sport represents in the United States.

It conveys the same feeling to me that I felt for the IWGP title. It’s the pinnacle of what the sport represents in America. That might be different in Japan or Mexico or the UK, but for me, the list of champions in AEW features some of the most incredible athletes to ever exist in this sport. Having my name on that list is quite an honor. To say I’ve won it once, that’s quite an accomplishment. To say I’ve won it twice would be even better, and I’d also still be able to say I’ve held it the longest–the cherry on top of the sundae.

As for MJF, Omega commends The Devil for being a worthy champion and putting in the work necessary to carry AEW to the next level.

I am surprised, but he’s earned it. I always expected Max to be champion. He’s got the drive, there’s no doubt about that. He puts in the work as champion. With the belt, he has shouldered the load. Now he’s at the doorstep of breaking my record.

That being said, Omega does see a huge list of worthy opponents for him to face if he does reclaim the AEW world title.

There is a lot I want to prove with the belt. My responsibilities would start after the match. There would be a lot of work to do, and a lot of losses to avenge. The last time we clashed, I was on the losing end against Jay White. I’ve lost a number of six-man challenges against The House of Black. I don’t expect anyone to remember this factoid, but my home indie in Winnipeg is PCW, and that’s where I clashed with Samoa Joe and lost. Swerve is a top contender, and he just beat Hangman. There is no shortage of prime time matches I could have in a second reign as champion.

