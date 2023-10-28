Leon Slater is now signed with TNA, formerly known as Impact Wrestling.
Scott D’Amore presented the 19-year-old star with a contract at the recent TNA tapings that took place in Coventry, England. Slater signed right off of D’Amore’s back.
BREAKING: @LEONSLATER_ HAS SIGNED FOR TNA WRESTLING pic.twitter.com/bi0BOAjvgy
— BLCKSMTH (@BLCKSMTHApparel) October 28, 2023
The company later confirmed this with a new press release that reads:
At our sold-out live event this evening in Coventry, England TNA/IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D’Amore signed 19 year old UK sensation Leon Slater to a long term TNA contract.