WWE held its latest edition of SmackDown on FOX last night in Milwaukee. Fightful Select has since released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on that show. You can check out who that was below.

-Michael Hayes produced the contract signing between LA Knight and Roman Reigns, as well as the LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso matchup.

-Jason Jordan produced the tag team matchup between The Street Profits and the LWO.

-Molly Holly produced the Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green matchup.

-Michael Hayes and Jason Jordan co-produced the John Cena, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman segment.

-Adam Pearce prodcued the Cedric Alexander vs. Dragon Lee match.

-Kenny Dykstra produced the Bianca Belair promo segment.

-Nick Aldis produced the Michin & Zelina vs. Alba & Isla women’s tag team match. This was a dark match.