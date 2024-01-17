An update on MLW and its home base of Philadelphia.

MLW has been running shows from the 2300 Arena quite often, especially coming out of COVID. In fact, all but two events have run from the City of Brotherly Love since 2022. However, that now appears to be changing going forward.

According to PW Insider and later confirmed by Fightful Select, MLW plans on touring much more often rather than continuously running the 2300 Arena starting as soon as the its upcoming SuperFight premium live event comes to an end. The promotion is already stopping in Tampa and New York over the next couple of months.

