Samoa Joe previews his AEW world title matchup against HOOK.

The King of Television spoke about the Handsome Young Devil during an interview with ESPN, where he called the current reigning FTW Champion, who has only one loss in AEW, a perfect challenger to his title. Joe adds that HOOK is a tremendous young athlete, but he plans on finding out what he’s really made of tonight.

Hook sounds like the perfect challenger. I mean, he’s 29-1. He’s got the stats, but let’s see if he’s got the heart. And I think that’s what this match is really about. We’ve set a new standard for who will get the championship shots around here. And it’s gonna bring up a lot of discussion and disagreements. So, I more than welcome this opening chapter. And as for Hook, I mean, he’s a tremendous young athlete. When you look at this guy, you look at a guy with limitless potential. He has the pedigree. We will take him in and find out what he’s made of.

