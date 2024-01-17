Samoa Joe opens up on what being AEW world champion means to him.

The King of Television captured the promotion’s top prize at AEW Worlds End, when he dethroned the longest reigning world champion in AEW history, MJF. Joe tells ESPN that to be the top guy in one of the most exciting companies in the industry means a lot, and he plans on living up to that status.

It’s to be the standard bearer of one of the most exciting companies in the industry right now. I’ve said this several times. AEW is a touchstone for the world of wrestling. We don’t limit ourselves to a small, little corner of the wrestling universe. We will go out there. We will fight your champions from any other promotion. And this provides a unique opportunity for me to expand on that championship legacy.

Joe will be making his first defense of the world title against HOOK on this evening’s AEW Dynamite.

