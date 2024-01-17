Samoa Joe wrestled CM Punk in his final match in AEW after Punk’s departure.

Punk’s departure came after a physical altercation with Jack Perry at All In. The incident between Punk and Perry almost caused a major disruption to the show. However, Joe stepped in and managed to calm the situation down. The match proceeded as planned.

During an interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN ,Joe openly discussed the incident and shed some light on what happened.

“There was a little bit of an incident. We got it broken up. We went out there and wrestled, man. That’s the gist of it. Everybody wants it to be a lot more than what it is, but that’s what it was. And to speak any more on it would be pointless unless you’re trying to get a scorecard and stuff — but trust me, it wasn’t that type of a fight.”

“Not to me [whether it was a big deal]. I’ve seen fights break out. Stuff happens. But again, that’s me. I’ve been in these situations, I’ve seen that. I’ll find it funny when people are like, ‘Oh, Joe’s cool with it.’ I mean, nah man, it was a high-stress situation. Sure. But I mean, it’s one I’ve seen happen many times. We get it squashed out. We had a show to do. We had [81,035] fans waiting out there. And that was my focus, because that’s what it was about at that moment. We’re about to go out and have the best night of our lives.”