The viewership numbers are in for the January 13th edition of AEW Collision and its Battle of the Belts IX special.

According to WrestleNomics, Collision drew 400,000 viewers and scored a 0.10 in the 18-49 demographic. The viewership is on par with the January 6th episode but the key demo dropped from 0.13. Collision was headlined by FTR & Daniel Garcia battling the House of Black in trios action.

Immediately following Collision was AEW’s Battle of the Belts IX special. That program drew 351,000 viewers and scored a 0.09 in the key demo. These are both down from the October 21st BotB special. This show featured Orange Cassidy, Julia Fox, and Big Bill/Ricky Starks successfully defending their respective titles.

Both Collision and Battle of the Belts IX went up against the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Wild Card playoff game. That game, which streamed exclusively on Peacock, was watched by 23-million fans.

