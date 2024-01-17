AEW ‘Rise To The Top’ is now available to download.

The newest mobile adventure from AEW Games is now available for IOS and Android. As seen in the image above Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, Thunder Rosa, Orange Cassidy, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and Wardlow are all featured. A full description of what fans can expect is below:

Bring the sports world to its knees and live your wrestling dream by collecting, battling and dominating with AEW’s championship roster. Join now and Rise to the Top! Become a part of AEW as you Rise to the Top on the hottest roster in the wrestling business! Go on tour with Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, House Rules and weekly special events. “All Elite Wrestling” Idle sports experience allows you to unlock all of your favorite wrestlers, upgrade and send them into battle to fight against classic AEW opponents, become part of the feuds as you enjoy custom storylines and championship feuds.

Rise To The Top joins AEW General Manager and AEW Casino as AEW released mobile games.