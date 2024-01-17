Dustin Rhodes is more focused than ever for his TNT title showdown with Christian Cage.

The Natural meets the Patriarchy later this evening on AEW Dynamite. Ahead of the match, Dustin spoke with Sports Illustrated about this opportunity and what it could mean for his career.

Christian is a hell of a talent. Opportunity knocks. He stepped up in my face, and I’m going to answer. Win, lose, or draw, I’m going to give it 100 percent. He’s one of the best at getting under somebody’s skin. I’m a wise man now, so I was pissed afterward, thinking to myself, ‘He got me.’ Christian sparked a nerve. But we’ll see how big and bad he is, and we’ll see if Dusty’s son wipes the floor with him.

Dustin promises that he will be going into the match with a winning attitude, adding that it would be an incredible notch on his legacy if he gets it done.

I love to teach, I love to wrestle. I’m doing what I’m supposed to do, and I’m doing what fills my heart. On Dynamite, I’m going out there with a winning attitude. I want to become the next TNT champion. If I win, this place will erupt. If I can pull this off, what a notch it will be for ‘The Natural.’

Along with Dustin challenging for the TNT Championship Samoa Joe will be defending the AEW world championship against HOOK. You can check out the full Dynamite lineup here.