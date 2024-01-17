Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The top match on the card is Dynamite will also feature AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defending against Hook. Below is the current card for tonight:

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defends against Hook

The Young Bucks speak

TNT Champion Christian Cage defends against Dustin Rhodes

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage defend against The Bang Bang Gang’s Jay White & The Gunns

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay