One year ago today the pro-wrestling world learned about the shocking death of ROH legend Jay Briscoe.

The former world champion and multi-time tag champion tragically passed away after getting into a car accident. He was 38 years old. AEW celebrated his life at the time by having his brother, Mark Briscoe, wrestle a tribute matchup for him against Jay Briscoe. ROH continued to honor his legacy by adding the ‘Reach For The Sky’ ladder match to crown new ROH tag team champions shortly after his death, and the AEW/ROH roster openly spoke about how important Jay Briscoe was to them.

Today, AEW re-released the tribute video for Jay Briscoe’s death on the one-year anniversary of his passing. They write, “One year ago today we sadly lost Jamin Pugh. Known worldwide as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, capturing the ROH World Championship twice, and along with his brother Mark, dominated the tag team division winning the ROH World Tag Team Championship a record setting 13 times.”

You can check it out below.