Rob Van Dam is excited for the AEW world title matchup on tonight’s Dynamite.

Samoa Joe will be defending against HOOK on this evening’s show, his first defense since winning the gold from MJF at AEW Worlds End. On the latest edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast RVD explained why the match intrigued him and how he thinks HOOK could be a biger star for AEW in the future.

From what I know about him, absolutely. What I don’t know about him is very important because this sounds like a good matchup, it’s probably a really exciting matchup if you’ve followed the pathway that HOOK is on and seen what he’s overcome to find the obstacle now that is Samoa Joe. I haven’t unfortunately been following the matches he’s had since [he teamed with] me, so I don’t know that part of it, otherwise it sounds like a [match where] cool couple of guys that do jiu-jitsu, mat wrestling with one of them being much bigger much more experienced in my dear friend Samoa Joe. Sounds like it might be a schooling of sorts, but I’m sure if I had a bigger picture and knew what his pathway coming into facing Samoa Joe, it sounds like what they did was compelling.

HOOK has only lost one match in AEW, and that was to Jack Perry, who in the process became the new FTW Champion. The Handsome Devil reclaimed the title from Perry at AEW All In from Wembley Stadium last summer.

