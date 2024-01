Gail Kim sings the praises of Trinity Fatu.

The TNA/IMPACT Hall of Famer spoke about the former Knockouts Champion during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo. Kim believes that Trinity’s TNA run, which began last year, has opened up a newfound confidence in her that she will carry wherever she ends up going next.

I can never give her enough props because of, not only the performer that she is, but the human being that she is. She’s never changed from the girl that I met in NXT. I worked with her, I think people forget, when she first came into WWE because I was there on the main roster. Of course, everyone coming into the company is gonna be all timid and nice. She’s never changed from that person. If anything, she’s only gotten better. It’s a testament, when you see her interact with the fans and how much they love her and all her loyal fans, the love she gives back, and to see her in the ring, we already know she’s a star. To see her level up in the ring, because obviously we have a great division, we give the girls a lot of time, we feature them a lot. She has killed it. I think it just opened up this newfound confidence for her as well. I remember her, when she came into the company, I wasn’t there actually. I was doing Amazing Race at the time for her debut, I missed that. I talked to her before, and then she had her first match with KiLynn King, which was off the charts. Then to see this last match, obviously she didn’t come out victorious, but that match, I think everyone was like, woah. She even surprised me. That powerbomb, I was like, ‘Oh, okay, Trinity.’ I knew she already had it, but she’s showing that she can really go. I think she was surprised when she first came into our company, the time that she was given, she was like, ‘Woah, oh my gosh.’ Now, it’s like, she can go any time.

Trinity lost the Knockouts title to Jordynne Grace at this past weekend’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Reports have since surfaced stating that she is most likely headed back to WWE once her run with TNA is up. She will be in action next for TNA at this Friday’s television tapings in Orlando.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)