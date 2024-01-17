A new segment has been announced for this evening’s AEW Dynamite.

Top superstar Swerve Strickland will speak to the AEW audience and most likely address his next target. The Mogul Embassy leader confronted Samoa Joe on last week’s show, but the world champion is too focused on HOOK to give Swerve Strickland his attention right now.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. The updated lineup can be found below.

-AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defends against Hook

-The Young Bucks speak

-Swerve Strickland will speak

-TNT Champion Christian Cage defends against Dustin Rhodes

-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage defend against The Bang Bang Gang’s Jay White & The Gunns

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay