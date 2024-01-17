Randy Orton has a dream match in mind, and the opponent is quite familiar.

The Viper spoke about facing John Cena during today’s edition of The Bump, a man that Orton has had wars with for years in WWE. However, he says that the two have never had a singles match at WrestleMania together, adding that a world title being on the line would be the cherry on top of the scenario.

A dream match for me would be to somehow find myself in a situation where I’m fighting Cena at WrestleMania for the title. I don’t know how you get there, I’m not saying it’s gonna happen. But I have never wrestled John at WrestleMania in a singles match. We had some wars back in the day, so being able to revisit that after all this, I think it’s not only something that I would want, I think the fans would eat it up too.

Elsewhere in the interview, Orton spoke about CM Punk returning to WWE after nearly ten years and how it was on the same night he came back from injury. You can read about that here.

