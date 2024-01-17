Andrade concluded his stint with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) at Worlds End and is now poised to make a return to WWE, marking the end of a tumultuous journey.

The former NXT Champion signed to a two-year deal with AEW back in 2021, but unfortunately faced a series of setbacks due to injuries, resulting in an extension that tied him to the promotion until the end of the year. Throughout his time with AEW, Andrade was transparent about his contract status, indicating that it would conclude in late 2023. Despite initial plans to stay with AEW and explore other options, he eventually informed fellow wrestlers towards the end of his tenure that he was heading back to WWE. Surprisingly, some in AEW anticipated his appearance on WWE programming just a week after his departure.

While AEW’s Tony Khan expressed openness to Andrade’s potential return, those working closely with Andrade found the process frustrating. In the days leading up to World’s End, he informed them of his decision to finish his tenure with AEW. Notably, Charlotte, Andrade’s real-life partner, advocated for his return to WWE, while Andrade himself lobbied for the arrival of Ric Flair in AEW.

Although WWE sources have not officially confirmed Andrade’s return, there is widespread acknowledgment within the wrestling community that he is likely to make his way back to the company.

(H/T Fightful Select)