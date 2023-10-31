WWE held its Fastlane premium live event on October 7th from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event was a major success, with Triple H calling Fastlane the highest gate ever in Indianapolis, which puts it above WrestleMania 8.

Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics released a report this morning revealing some more numbers from Fastlane. The show had a live gate of $1,181,229 from 12,046 tickets sold. Thurston adds that it is possibly the highest gate for any non-stadium wrestling show in the continental United States this year. WWE “might” be including fees in their announced figures.

WWE claimed an attendance of about 14,584 fans, with WrestleTix estimating 13,022 fans with comps.