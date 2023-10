WWE is slated to return to the UK for another tour after WrestleMania 40 in April. WWE issued the following:

WWE Live returns to the U.K. in April 2024

WWE Live will return to Birmingham (UK) on Wednesday, April 17, Cardiff (Wales) on Thursday, April 18, London (UK) on Friday, April 19, and Belfast (Northern Ireland) on Saturday, April 20, 2024, and tickets will be on sale very soon.

Fans attending WWE Live will be able to see their favorite WWE Superstars in action at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, Cardiff International Arena in Cardiff, The O2 in London and SSE Arena in Belfast, so stick with WWE.com for further details on tickets as they become available.