Impact Wrestling recently wrapped up its tour of the United Kingdom.

Unfortunately, on the first night of the tour, Impact World Champion Alex Shelley sustained an injury and had to pull out from the rest of the tour.

Impact President Scott D’Amore provided an update on Shelley’s condition during an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling’s Tom Campbell.

“Yeah, I mean look, he’s (Alex Shelley) gonna need a little bit of rest and a little bit of time but, he’s gonna be more than healthy and ready before he needs to be back in an IMPACT Wrestling ring so it’s gonna be a good chance for him to rest and recharge. To your point, I think that like this company really does, like this group does, the talent and the crew, they rallied around each other. Before I even had a chance to turn my mind towards it, talent was coming up and offering suggestions and one of ‘em was Frankie Kazarian stepping up and saying, you know, ‘Look, I’ll step in. I’ll do double duty when needed. I’ll still go out there, I wanna still go out there and wrestle Leon Slater because I’m stoked to go out there and do that but then I’ll circle back in the main event. I got history with the Machine Guns and I’ll be happy to take Shelley’s place and team with (Chris) Sabin and be in the main event.’ So it’s just, to your point, everybody was turning their mind to it while I was still worried about other things. I already had other people coming up and, ‘Hey, we can do this.’ ‘Well if you need me to do this’ and a guy like Frankie who’s been around for 20-plus years and doesn’t have to was like, ‘Hey, I wanna step up, I wanna fill that void, I wanna be part of that solution’ so, I think that’s truly amazing so I think to your point, you (Tom Campbell) got to see a bit of it on this tour, you got to be part of it. The hanging out in the locker room, making the bus rides. It’s a lot of fun and it was great to see so you’ve seen it. It’s a very welcoming locker room.”

