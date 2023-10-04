WWE superstar Cody Rhodes announced on this past Monday’s edition of Raw that he and Jey Uso would be at this Friday’s episode of SmackDown in St. Louis. However, they won’t be the only red-brand talents to be at the show.

PW Insider reports that Alpha Academy (Otis, Chad Gable & Maxine) will also be at SmackDown. It is not confirmed whether they will be appearing on the show but with this being the go-home edition of SmackDown for Saturday’s Fastlane premium live event it is likely.

A ton of big named stars will be appearing on next Tuesday’s edition of NXT as the yellow-and-black brand goes head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, which has been preempted to Tuesday due to the MLB playoffs.