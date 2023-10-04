Pro Wrestling NOAH star Kaito Kiyomiya recently spoke with Lewis Carlan from the Alliance Pro Wrestling podcast at Bodyslam, where Kiyomiya discussed his upcoming tour in North America later this month.

Kiyomiya begins by saying that he plans on absorbing a lot of things with this trip, as it is his first overseas in nearly six years. He adds that he will be promoting NOAH throughout the tour.

To the wrestling fans in North America: I will promote Kaito Kiyomiya and NOAH. This will be my first overseas trip in six years, so I hope to absorb a lot of things both in the matches and outside of them. I hope to absorb a lot of things.

When Carlan asks if he considers himself the face of Pro Wrestling NOAH Kiyomiya had this to say.

I think that is for the people who watch me to decide.

