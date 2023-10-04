Adam Copeland may be team AEW now, but he’ll always be thankful to the WWE.

The Rated-R Superstar spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where he hyped up his Dynamite debut later this evening. Copeland begins by exclaiming how grateful he is to WWE for giving him such a tremendous career in pro-wrestling and reiterates that everyone there is excited for him to succeed.

I am so thankful for every aspect of my career, and I’ll be forever thankful for the WWE. It was the only place I wanted to work. We reached a place where we’d done all we could do together. And I guarantee you this–they’re not mad. I’m not mad. I’ve received so many texts from the office, from the travel department, from the talent relations department, from the music department, from the performers, from the big suits, and none of them are mad. They’re happy for me. And I’m happy. They’re going to continue to crush it, too. And I have more of an opportunity to help the entire wrestling business in AEW.

He later states that the decision to join AEW was not an easy one, but that fresh opportunities and the chance to work alongside Christian again were too good to pass up.

I sat with this decision for a while. It wasn’t a quick overnight thing. When I looked at this on paper, it was a no-brainer. But I was thinking with my head and my heart, and those two things don’t always agree. My girls helped me see clearly on this decision. They love the idea that I get to work with Uncle Jay [Reso, Christian Cage’s real name], who is my best friend. My girls made it all make so much sense for me.

