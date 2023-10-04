Adam Copeland is All Elite and the Rated R Superstar could not be more ecstatic about it.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated. A big reason for the jump from rival company to rival company is Copeland being driven by challenges. He tells Barrasso that he is looking at his new run in AEW as a blank canvas for his career.

I’m driven by challenges. If you’re not, you’re not going to stick around as long as the guys who are do. There is a reason The Undertaker lasted as long as he did. He thrived on challenges, and challenged himself to recreate his character and to see if he could hang with those new talents. For me, it’s really significant to have a blank canvas at this point in my career.

Copeland also recognizes the opportunities that he is afforded in AEW, like getting a chance to wrestle for NJPW at WrestleKingdom, and squaring off against top contenders around the world like Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega.

I’ve never wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom. I’ve never wrestled at Tokyo Dome. How about a match against Kazuchika Okada? That would be pretty cool. I’m pretty excited by that. How about Jon Moxley? Hell yeah. A singles match in AEW against Bryan Danielson? Miro? Claudio Castagnoli? Kenny Omega? Will Ospreay? Adam Page? Chris Jericho? Malakai Black? FTR in a tag? Teaming with Darby against the Young Bucks? Facing Darby? Facing Sting? A promo battle with Eddie Kingston? The possibilities, they’re keeping me awake at night. These new matchups are all super exciting. It all starts next week against Luchasaurus.

He adds that he fully realized all of these possibilities when he stepped into an AEW ring for the first time.

The realization fully hit when I was staring at Sting in the ring. I know WWE like the back of my hand. I know Edge. I don’t know AEW. It’s new to me. That is very exciting for me. It’s like starting from scratch, but with a lot more experience.

Copeland makes his first Dynamite appearance later this evening. The full card for the event can be found here.