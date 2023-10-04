Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA.

The top match on the card is Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Sammy Guevara. Dynamite will also feature the first promo of Adam Copeland’s tenure with the promotion after making his promotional debut at WrestleDream this past Sunday.

This is the anniversary show of Dynamite. Below is the current card for tonight:

Adam Copeland’s debut promo

Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Sammy Guevara

AEW International Champion Rey Fenix vs. Nick Jackson

Jay White & Juice Robinson speak