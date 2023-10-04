On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about the fight between JBL and Steve Blackman at a Kansas City, MO, airport after weeks of JBL hazing Blackman.

“I was scared to death of him. I was present at the fight between him and Bradshaw, where it’s told so and so was knocked out cold and this was that. None of that happened, but it was a scary place to be and Bradshaw was not on the happy end of it.”

He added, “it was dang sure a fight… it scared me.”

(H/T to SportsKeeda for the quotes)