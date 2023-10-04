HollyHood Haley J was a featured star on the hit Netflix series, ‘Wrestlers’ which covered OVW. She was slated to be part of the WWE tryouts last month at the Performance Center, but it was reported that she was pulled due to reasons related to medical paperwork. WWE still wants to get her in for a tryout.

Speaking on Ringside Podcast, Haley J mentioned her WWE tryout while discussing how the show changed her life.

Well, if you haven’t seen my social media, it’s been up there. I’m getting a bunch of followers. Getting a bunch of bookings. Some out of the country bookings, that’s cool. A lot of people ordering merch. Almost sold out of all of my merch. Got me a little try out, it didn’t fall through, that will come back around. It got me new friends,” she said.

She added when asked what happened, “It’s all over the internet.” Haley noted that WWE is still her ultimate goal:

“The ultimate goal is obviously WWE. I’m trying to wrestle at WrestleMania, become champ, top dog. Anywhere I go, I make my way to the top. I just have to get there. That’s the goal. Be champ, wrestle at WrestleMania, then I can retire,” she said.

