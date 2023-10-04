IMPACT Wrestling has announced a huge matchup for the October 22nd Bound For Glory Fallout television taping from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Former world champion Josh Alexander will be clashing with NJPW Superstar and current reigning IWGP United Kingdom Champion Will Ospreay at the taping, which will be the first time ever the two men have faced one another inside the squared circle.

BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will face @WillOspreay the day after #BoundForGlory at #BoundForGloryFallout on October 22 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, and if Alexander wins at Bound For Glory it'll be a World Title match! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/hV4PXMSjUx pic.twitter.com/D7vVgq2mQ3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 4, 2023

Bound For Glory takes place on October 21st from Cicero Stadium in Chicago. Below is an updated lineup.

IMPACT World Championship Match:

Alex Shelley (c) vs. Josh Alexander

IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match:

Trinity Fatu (c) vs. Mickie James

IMPACT X-Division Championship Match:

Chris Sabin (c) vs. KENTA

Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey

Call Your Shot Gauntlet