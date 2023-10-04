Kevin Nash has massive praise for Natalya Neidhard and Jade Cargill.

Big Sexy spoke about both women during the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast. Nash begins by calling Nattie one of the best mat wrestlers in WWE, and later explained why that dynamic would match well against the much bigger Cargill.

I was watching Raw, and I watched Natalya wrestle Tegan Nox. Natalya, to me is just amazing because probably as far as mat wrestling skills in the entire company, men included, she probably is in the top five. She [wrestles Tegan Nox] and she basically puts this girl over. I’m thinking to myself, okay, you got Natalya, you got Jax, you got Ripley, you got Jade. The women’s division, those are all five-foot-nine, five-foot-ten…right now, I would have Natalya with Jade because if you can get Jade to do 30% of the mat work that Natalya and still keep her high impact shit, she’s already got the look.

As for Cargill, Nash is quite excited to see what she brings to WWE, even comparing her to The Rock.

She has that same, Dwayne didn’t have it when he got there, but when Dwayne shaved his head, I remember it was Survivor Series at the Garden, and I was supposed to cut a promo, and The Rock went out and cut a promo…I remember when he came out and stood and he did his thing in the corner, I said, ‘He’s the only motherfucker on this roster that looks better in real life than on the game.’ It was like watching CGI, and that’s this Jade. She just has that thing, man.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Nash spoke more about Cargill and called her a walking superhero. You can read about that by clicking here.

