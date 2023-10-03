Jade Cargill may be branded as a megastar, but if there’s one thing she does not share with THE MEGASTAR, L.A. Knight (YEAH!), it seems to be how Kevin Nash perceives her.

Recently speaking on his podcast, ‘Kliq This,’ Nash heaped praise on Cargill, not shying away from letting everyone know that he is a fan of Cargill. He also suggested who should be Cargill’s initial opponent.

“You got Natalya, you’ve got [Nia] Jax, you’ve got [Rhea] Ripley, you’ve got Jade [Cargill] … right now I’d get Natalya working with Jade. Because if you can get Jade doing 30% of the mat work that Natalya does, and still keep her high-impact s**t, she’s already got the look. First time I saw her it was like ‘Holy f**k.’ I mean she looks like a superhero.”

