Becky Lynch was originally supposed to defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Tegan Nox on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. However, she was rendered medically uncleared due to an injury she sustained against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy this past Saturday. The match has been pushed to next week’s episode.

Meanwhile, Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez, who were involved in a mega-brawl at the start of tonight’s RAW episode, are also set to collide on next week’s show. Finally, a Viking Rules match between Kofi Kingston and Ivar will mark the next chapter in the rivalry between The New Day and The Viking Raiders.

With that said, here’s the updated lineup for Monday Night RAW next week: