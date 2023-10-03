New Japan Strong’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed will take place at the Sam’s Town Live venue in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 28, 2023. Besides wrestlers from NJPW’s primary roster and the Strong roster, the show will feature talent from CMLL as well.
Here is the updated lineup for NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed:
- Atlantis, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Mistico & Atlantis Jr. vs. Rocky Romero, Tiger Mask, Soberano Jr. & Adrian Quest
- Stephanie Vaquer & Zeuxis vs. Lluvia & Johnnie Robbie
- NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Giulia (c) vs. HYAN
- NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. HENARE