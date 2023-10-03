Adam Copeland (fka Edge) made his sensational AEW debut at WrestleDream on Sunday, October 1st, the day after his WWE contract was up. He confronted his old pal, the TNT Champion, Christian Cage, after his win over Darby Allin in the main event, as well his allies in Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, aiding Allin and Sting.

During the post-show press conference, Copeland discussed having his iconic, and frankly spectacular theme song, Metalingus, with him in All Elite Wrestling. The ‘Alter Bridge’ song has become synonymous with the Rated-R Superstar over the course of his career, and he explained why it will stay with him throughout. Copeland said,

“So Alter Bridge are my friends. Mark Tremonti, who wrote the song, is a very good friend. So that song’s with me wherever I go. And that was very important to me. To me, I’ve always been very musically motivated. And I think it sets the tone for a character. And it also sets the tone for Adam to get in that place. That music, from the first time I heard it in Mark’s house after I dropped a beer in his foyer after first meeting him, he played that for me. And I was out with a neck injury, I was like, ‘Can I have that song?’ And he was like, ‘Absolutely, dude.’ And we had just met. And 20 years later, here we are. And I called Mark, and I said, ‘What do you think?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely! Absolutely, dude. That answer is not gonna change.’ And that was really pivotal and important to me. Because it would have felt really weird to come out to something else.”

Copeland is advertised for both Dynamite and Collision this week, and will make his in-ring debut for the company on next week’s Dynamite: Title Tuesday show against Luchasaurus.