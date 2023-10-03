In an interview segment on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Cody Rhodes announced that he will be present on Friday Night SmackDown this week, and so will Jey Uso.

The two will join forces to challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship the following night at WWE Fastlane. As revealed earlier in the show, Priest and Balor will also be in attendance for SmackDown.

No other matches or segments have been announced for WWE SmackDown this week.

In other news, Drew McIntyre beat The Miz on the show, and to say that he flirted with the rules to do so would be an understatement. McIntyre took advantage of an exposed turnbuckle before hitting the Futureshock DDT for the 1-2-3.