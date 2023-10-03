The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on YouTube. Here are the matches:

NWA National Heavyweight Championship: “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason (c) vs. Dak Draper

NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Colby Corino (c) vs. Matt Vine

#1 Contender for NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championships: M95 (Madi & Missa Kate) vs. Natalia Markova & Taylor Rising

Jax Dane vs. Chris Silvio

Aron Stevens will have something to say.