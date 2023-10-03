As the ongoing wrestling rivalry between the two companies persists, it appears that an internationally free agent has caught the attention of both WWE and AEW.

Katsuhiko Nakajima, having wrapped up his tenure with Pro Wrestling NOAH, is now considering his future.

Since his debut in 2005, Nakajima has achieved remarkable success, securing the GHC Title on two occasions, the GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship three times, and the GHC Tag Team Championship an impressive six times.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned the rumor that Nakajima may be signing with AEW, WWE, or NJPW.

AEW President Tony Khan noted during the WrestleDream media scrum that the promotion was interested in signing him and Nakajima had interest in signing with them.