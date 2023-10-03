As we previously reported (via Fightful Select), NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is not cleared to wrestle on RAW tonight.

Lynch was set to defend the NXT Women’s title against Tegan Nox, who earned the opportunity by defeating Natalya last week. This is due the laceration she sustained at NXT No Mercy, where she retained her title against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match. Miss Big Time required 11 stitches to sew the laceration up.

During the broadcast tonight, it was confirmed that Becky was indeed not cleared for tonight. It was also announced that she would be in attendance tomorrow night on NXT. As of yet, there is no confirmation on when Tegan Nox will be getting her title shot.