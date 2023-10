At NXT No Mercy, WWE had announced the participants for this year’s NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. In a subsequent announcement, WWE has disclosed the initial pairings for the tournament’s first round and unveiled the tournament bracket.

The first-round matches are as follows:

Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame

Arianna Grace vs. Jakara Jackson

Karmen Petrovic vs. Jaida Parker

Dani Palmer vs. Lola Vice

The tournament will kick-off tomorrow night on NXT.