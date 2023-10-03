NJPW has announced two new title matches for the October 28th Fighting Spirit Unleashed event, which takes place from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Fresh off his win at AEW WrestleDream Eddie Kingston will defend the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Henare.
Then, Guilia will defend the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship against Hyan.
OFFICIAL for October 28 in Vegas!
STRONG Openweight Championship
Eddie Kingston vs @HenareNZ
STRONG Women's Championship@giulia0221g vs @_thehyan
TICKETS: https://t.co/OA5YU6Gkts#njFSU pic.twitter.com/3EN83LP0dn
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 3, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR FIGHTING SPIRIT UNLEASHED:
-Eddie Kingston vs. Henare for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship
-Guilia vs. Hyan for the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship