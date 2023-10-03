NJPW has announced two new title matches for the October 28th Fighting Spirit Unleashed event, which takes place from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fresh off his win at AEW WrestleDream Eddie Kingston will defend the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Henare.

Then, Guilia will defend the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship against Hyan.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FIGHTING SPIRIT UNLEASHED:

-Eddie Kingston vs. Henare for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship

-Guilia vs. Hyan for the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship