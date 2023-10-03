During the Judgement Day’s rather tense segment to open Monday Night RAW tonight, a returning Rhea Ripley announced that Dominik Mysterio would get his rematch for the NXT North American Championship tomorrow night on NXT, against Trick Williams.

Mysterio had lost the title to Williams at NXT No Mercy this past weekend, ending his reign at 74 days. During the segment, a huge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match was also announced for WWE Fastlane as well. Meanwhile, earlier in the show, Ripley made her return and engaged in a massive four-way brawl.

Here is the updated lineup for NXT this week:

– NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins

– Butch & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang)

– Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin

– NXT North American Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio

Check out the recently announced opening brackets for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament here.