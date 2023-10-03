In the second part of the opening segment of tonight’s episode of tonight’s Monday Night RAW, tensions continued to brew within the Judgement Day, as evidenced by Rhea Ripley’s promo, wherein she expressed her disappointment at the faction’s recent vows, just because she had been out of action for a couple of weeks. We were also told that Damian Priest was not medically cleared to compete tonight, while Finn Balor was also injured and therefore not present.

Mami was also disappointed in her Dom Dom for losing the NXT North American Championship. Dominik was informed that he would be getting his rematch tomorrow on NXT, and that he better come back with the title.

What followed was a confrontation with Jey Uso, who, alongside Cody Rhodes, was said to be gunning for the Priest & Balor’s Undisputed Tag Team Championships. As he single-handedly battled the Judgement Day, he began to be overpowered, but Cody Rhodes arrived to make the save.

Adam Pearce subsequently made the tag team title bout official, and we’ll see Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship this Saturday at Fastlane.