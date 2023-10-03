WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently joined The Wrestling Time Machine podcast to give his thoughts on who Roman Reigns should defend the title against at WrestleMania 40, and why he doesn’t think it should be Cody Rhodes. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Why he thinks it should be The Rock over Cody Rhodes:

Well, I look at it as a business decision — and that’s what this is all about: business. Nothing against Cody Rhodes, I love him to death, he’s another one I’ve known since he was a little kid. But, who’s going to sell tickets: Cody Rhodes or The Rock? You know, and that’s the way I look at it.

How Cody can always do something else at WrestleMania 40:

If that does happen, there’s always still room for Cody, because at the end there that’s something that Cody can do,” he said. “So we don’t want to count him out because Cody, I think, is doing a hell of a job there. But who’s going to buy tickets or money-wise? I think The Rock would be the guy.

(H/T and transcirbed by Wrestling Inc.)