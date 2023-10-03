A massive brawl kicked-off tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Initially, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were brawling in the ring, before Raquel Rodriguez arrived to get some payback against Jax as well. However, amidst the commotion, she also happened to take out Baszler, and everything broke down thereafter.

As if the three women were not enough, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley would then make her return to the red brand as well, and she also got physical. Eventually, Baszler, Jax and Rodriguez would brawl up the ramp as Mami stood tall in the ring.

We then transitioned into the following segment, a tense Judgement Day meeting (minus Finn Balor who was injured), a confrontation with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, and a huge tag team title bout being made official for WWE Fastlane. More on that, here.