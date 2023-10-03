Shinsuke Nakamura viciously attacked Seth Rollins on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Nakamura appeared on the screen and addressed Rollins, who was in the ring for an interview with Michael Cole. However, it turned out to be a ruse as Nakamura’s message was pre-recorded.

Nakamura blindsided the World Heavyweight Champion with a Kinsasa, and followed that up with a vicious assault facilitated by steel chairs. He targeted Rollins’ injured back for an extended period of time, before hitting another Kinsasa as the exclamation point.

To add insult to injury, Nakamura would then grab a mic and count to ten over a fallen World Heavyweight Champion.

Shinsuke Nakamura will challenge Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday at WWE Fastlane.