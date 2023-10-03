WWE Fastlane will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Following the announcement on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW that Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will join forces to challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the event, here is the updated card for the show:

John Cena & LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

World Heavyweight Championship Match – Last Man Standing: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women's Championship: IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

The LWO vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits