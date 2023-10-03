On tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Tomasso Ciampa challenged GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther would retain the title following a hard-hitting back-and-forth contest.

Earlier in the night, the two men had a contract signing segment for a match at WWE Fastlane, but the match was made official for later on in the night instead.

Following the match, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser assaulted the former NXT Champion as GUNTHER exited the arena, before Ciampa’s fabled frenemy, Johnny Gargano, made the save. This was Gargano’s first televised appearance in several months. Gargano would take out Imperium before Ciampa joined in and the two hit the #DIY, officially signaling their reunion.